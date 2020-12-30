Titans look to Baughman to lead in 2021

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

[email protected]

In addition to the untraditional off season and struggle produced by Covid-19, the Mercer County boys’ basketball program has lost a great number of talented players throughout the last three seasons.

The Titans have lost 22 seniors over the last three seasons including nine seniors in last season’s graduating class. Following an exodus of experienced Region 12 talent the Titans are left with just 19 percent of their scoring from the 2019-20 season.

Senior guard Sam Baughman and junior guard Brayden Dunn are the only two returning players with significant experience playing on the varsity level. In short, the Titans will feature many new faces and young players on the varsity roster this upcoming season.

“We are going to have so many new faces out on the floor from last year,” said Head Coach of the Mercer County boys’ basketball program Josh Hamlin.

