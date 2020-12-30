Lady Rebels look to improve in Wiersma’s second season

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Boyle County Rebels girls’ basketball team has struggled to stay competitive in Region 12, having a combined record of 16-38 over the last two seasons. Last season the Rebels won eight of their 30 games, losing 15 of their final 17.

The Lady Rebels leading scorer in the 2019-20 season was Keeley Bowling, but she was also a class of 2020 graduate, which leaves Head Coach Ryan Wiersma with the job of finding players who can replace her impact on the court.

Wiersma is looking for senior guard Emily Glasscock and post player Ella Coffee to produce more on offense in 2021. Sophomore guard Zoe Robbins and junior forward Alexus Phegley have also made improvements to their offensive game this offseason, but Wiersma believes defense and rebounding are the Lady Rebel’s biggest needs.

“Ultimately it is going to be the players who can defend and rebound who make the biggest impact on our team,” said Wiersma.

Talented youth is a good thing to have, especially for a program that is attempting to reset their expectations. Wiersma recognizes changing the culture of Lady Rebels’ basketball will take time, but he believes he has the right personnel to do so.

“We are an extremely young team. Changing the culture of a program takes time and we have young women who are invested in the program,” said Wiersma.

To read the complete story, pick up this week’s edition of The Harrodsburg Herald or subscribe online at www.harrodsburgherald.com.