DCA hopes to improve in their second ever season

Drew Toennies

Contributing Writer

[email protected]

The Danville Christian Academy Warriors boys’ high school basketball team is one of the newest additions to the KHSAA. The Warriors concluded their 2019-2020 season with a recorded 16 wins and 14 losses in their inaugural basketball season.

Warriors Coach Don Story said the team has worked incredibly hard in this offseason and should be prepared to face the challenges of this upcoming season.

“Not sure what our win total will be,” Coach Story said. “But I believe our guys are looking forward to the competition.”

The Warriors are scheduled to play 26 games in the upcoming season with two games awaiting further notice. The Warriors will be playing at home in 16 matchups and will spend the rest of their season on the road in various locations to compete pending changes caused by Covid-19.

In the 2019-2020 season, senior Luke Caldwell was one of the Warriors best scorers, averaging 12.4 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game. Caldwell was also 60.4% from the free throw line.

However, Caldwell has since last season exited the program and Coach Story has been looking for players to step up and perform.

