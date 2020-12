David Mitchell Whittinghill, 68, of Harrodsburg, husband of Debbie Fuell Whittinghill, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born July 12, 1952, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Grover David Whittinghill and the late Valoice (Huffman) Ross.

He was retired from Corning Inc. and attended Mt. Pleasant Church.