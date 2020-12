Charles Berdie Bugg Jr., 85, of Harrodsburg, husband of Josephine Bottom, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at his home.

Born Dec. 9, 1935, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Jordan and Martha (Patterson) Bugg.

He was a retired Supervisor for Keystone Brush, was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church, and was a US Army Paratrooper veteran.