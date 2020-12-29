Charissa “Cari” Perkins Wade, 59, wife of Kenneth Bruce Wade, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at her home.

Born Jan. 23, 1961, in Rantoul, Illinois, she was the daughter of Thomas Eugene Devine of Harrodsburg and Leonna (Russel) Kish of Indian Harbor Beach, Fla.

She was a 1979 graduate of Harrodsburg High School and earned her bachelor of science in accounting from Methodist College in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

During the course of her career, she worked as the tax administrator for the Mercer County Fiscal Court and retired as the executive director of the Harrodsburg YMCA. Post retirement she served on the board of foster care review. She was an avid and accomplished cook, whom loved to share that gift with her family and others whenever possible. She was a member of Boyle County Homemakers and the Harrodsburg Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to her husband and parents, include: one son, Jonathan Alexander (Erin) Perkins of Olathe Kan., one sister, Kristen (Chris Flick) Devine of Harrodsburg; one brother, Doug Devine of Alabama; one step son Bruce (Charissa) Wade; one step daughter, Angela Swabey, both of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren, Joseph Allen Perkins and Jonathan Thomas Perkins of Olathe, Kan., Jacob Swabey and Bliss Swabey, Alexa Wade and Mia Wade all of Harrodsburg.

She was preceded in death by a husband, Captain John Allen Perkins, and a step mother, Verna Devine.

Private family services were held. Burial was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Harrodsburg Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), P.O. Box 96, Harrodsburg, KY 40330 and the Christian Life Center, 108 South Main St., Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

Paid Obit