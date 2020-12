Billy Wayne Peel, 68, husband of Janet Hoover Peel of Perryville, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 27, 1952, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late William and Joyce Mae Peel.

He was a farmer, a retired farm manager for Northpoint and was a member of the Shawnee Run Baptist Church.