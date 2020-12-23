Learning To Give Back Leads To A Brighter Christmas



Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

What started out as a parent’s desire to teach the importance of community ended in a basketball team making Christmas bright for a Mercer County family.

“It is a fundamental core of what we believe in, that our girls give back. They have a responsibility to do community service and participate in civic activities. It will make good citizens,” said Tiffany Yeast. “It is something we model and it is absolute.”

The Terry and Tiffany Yeast family decided to make a service project a household requirement for each of their children before they would be allowed to get their drivers permit.

“Community service is important. As we got closer to our oldest being old enough to drive we decided to make them create and execute their own service project,” said Terry Yeast.

Their oldest daughter, Trinity, helped her church organize and distribute Thanksgiving boxes for families within the church three years ago for her project and this year it was her younger sister, Timberlynn’s turn.

“Timerberlynn is a sophomore that will turn 16 in February,” said Terry Yeast. “All three of my girls rang the bell for Salvation Army and shopped for an angel family within the church.”

Both Timberlynn and youngest daughter, Teigh, 12, volunteered to pack food boxes for the Mercer County Family Resource families early in December. However, to create and execute their own service project requires more than just volunteering.

