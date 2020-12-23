Local First Responders To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Some Mercer County residents will begin receiving vaccine shots for COVID-19 this week.

Starting Tuesday, local first responders—including medical personnel, emergency medical technicians, firefighters and police officers—will receive the first of two shots. According to the Mercer County Health Department, other groups, including pharmacists and drug store employees, urgent care personnel and home health nurses, public health staff, dentists and veterinarians, nursing students and city and county officials, will also be vaccinated. All together, there are over 600 people on the list for initial vaccinations, and only 100 shots are being delivered to Mercer County.

On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced several long-term care facilities began administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to both patients and staff.

The governor noted two-thirds of coronavirus deaths in Kentucky have come from long-term care facilities.

“These vaccinations—a modern-day medical miracle—have the real potential to save lives and significantly reduce COVID-19’s burden on our health care system,” Beshear said.

