Burgin Christmas Display Seeks To Shed A Little Light In The Darkness

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Steven and Erica Lupson have been decorating on Sycamore Street in Burgin with outdoor lights for years. Even though this year has been rough for the couple—with Erica losing her job due to Covid–they decided with all the difficulties 2020 has brought, they still needed to step up their Christmas game to bring a little light in the COVID darkness.

“There are so many things that are different for a lot of people this year—lost loved ones, job loss, postponed traditions, financial difficulties, isolation,” said Lupson. “We were happy to still be able to put up our Christmas display in celebration of Jesus’ birth, the true light in the darkness.”

After a visit to the Lights Under Louisville, Lupson said she and her husband sought to recreate the display.

