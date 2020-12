Vincent Lee Coulter, 61, of Harrodsburg, husband of Deeannette (Johnson) Coulter, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born April 21, 1959, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Boyd Lee Coulter and Frances Darlene (Young) Rogers of Harrodsburg.

He attended Washington County High School, was a self-employed maintenance worker and was a member of the Mt. Zion Church of Christ.