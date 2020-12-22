Johnny Mitchell By Harrodsburg Herald | December 22, 2020 | 0 Johnny Mitchell Johnny Logan Mitchell, 45, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 14, 1975, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Harold Logan Mitchell of Lawrenceburg and Joyce Ann Cox of Harrodsburg. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Donna Wilt December 22, 2020 | No Comments » Frances Short December 22, 2020 | No Comments » Elma Savage December 22, 2020 | No Comments » Montia McKitric December 22, 2020 | No Comments » Jeffrey Craig December 22, 2020 | No Comments »