Frances Short

Frances True Short, 91, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at the Willows in Harrodsburg.

Born March 30, 1929, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late John D. Short Sr. and Stella VanDyke (Alamandus ‘Bud’) Brown.

She was a 1947 graduate of West Side High School and a 1948 graduate of Western Kentucky Vocational Training Center; was the owner/operator of Frances’ Beauty Salon; was an employee of the Eaton, Signet and Modine factories; served as the first African American Girl Scout Leader (Troop 100); a member of the Mercer County Red Cross Board of Directors; was a former member of the Fort Harrod B&PW; and served as member and president of the West Side School Reunion Committee.