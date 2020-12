Elma Jean Savage, 69, of Harrodsburg, widow of Wayne Carter Savage, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Dec. 2, 1951, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Homer and Elma Wray White.

She was a member of the Fellowship Baptist Church and was a former housekeeper for the Best Western in Harrodsburg.