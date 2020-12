Doris Lay

Doris Ann Lay, 83, widow of Leo Daniel Lay, of Willisburg, died Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at her home.

Born in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Cleo and Beulah Devine.

She was a 1956 graduate of Willisburg High School, was a member of Willisburg Baptist Church and retired from Central Kentucky Head Start.