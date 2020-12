Donna Wilt

Donna Joyce Wilt, 59, of Harrodsburg, wife of James Wilt died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at her residence. Born Feb. 16, 1962, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of Joyce Bradshaw Murray and the late Willie Murray.

She was a member of the Cornishville Baptist Church and a school bus monitor for the Mercer County School System.