Barlow Brings ‘Christmas Carol’ To Radio

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The annual performance of A Christmas Carol, a one-man show performed by Ragged Edge Community Theatre managing director Allen Barlow, will be aired live on WHBN the Rooster in four segments starting at 9:05 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, with each consecutive section performed daily Tuesday through Thursday at 9:05 a.m.

“I am so happy we found a way to keep my 10 year streak,” said Barlow. “Live theatres are really struggling to put their product in front of people, and Ragged Edge is no exception.”

The complete performance will be aired on Christmas Eve starting at 7 p.m. on WHBN.