Tatum manages during chaotic times

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

[email protected]

As a manager on the Louisville men’s basketball team, and a participant in their bubble-like protocol to protect from Covid-19, Seth Tatum won’t be able to celebrate the holidays with his family in their traditional way. The 2017 graduate of Mercer County Senior High School is in love with the game of basketball and says he could not pass up the opportunity to be a manager at the University of Louisville.

Tatum initially attended Louisville in pursuit of a career in pharmacy, but over time he has come to understand that God is calling him toward a career as a basketball coach.

Growing up in a household of Cardinal fans, Tatum jumped at the opportunity to learn from Division-I coaches. His father, Spencer Tatum, was also a Division-I basketball manager, as well as a coach, at both Harrodsburg High School and Mercer County High School. Spencer managed under the Kentucky men’s basketball coach at the time, Rick Pitino, and is currently the principal at Mercer County Senior High School.

“When I was offered the opportunity to be a manager at UofL, I could not pass it up. It was an opportunity for me to go to school, still be a part of a team and a sport that I love and learn from the very best,” said Seth.

