City Commission Denies Mooreland Rezoning Request

The Harrodsburg City Commissioners denied a request to rezone a property on Mooreland Avenue.

At their Dec. 14 meeting, the commission voted to deny the rezoning, which had been opposed by local residents. Lawrenceburg developer Joseph Burkhead asked to rezone more than 23 acres from R-1 (low density residential) to R-2 (high density residential) in order to build a mix of single-family and duplex units. The Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission voted to not recommend the rezoning in October.

On Monday night, Mayor Art Freeman echoed a complaint made by opponents of the development, saying the city would have problems recruiting planning and zoning members if they reversed their recommendations. Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham’s motion to deny the request passed unanimously.

Burkhead can still build duplexes on sections of the lot already zoned R-2.

