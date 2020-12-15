William Robinson

William Bill Franklin Robinson, 86, of Burgin, widower of Wilma Watts Robinson, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 1, 1934, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Hugh and Lizzie (Cox) Robinson.

He was a retired command sergeant major in the US Army, serving in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In his 27 1/2 years of service to his country, including 7 1/2 years in the Navy, he received numerous awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star in Vietnam.

He received his bachelor’s degree in business from Campbell University in North Carolina. He held a master’s degree in teaching and education administration from the University of Arizona. Following his military retirement, he taught locally at the high school and college level.

Upon retiring from the United States Postal Service, he took up writing, publishing two novels.

For many years he was a contributing writer for the Harrodsburg Herald’s Mercer Magazine, writing fiction and nonfiction short stories and articles on military history.

He was an active member of the West End Church of Christ in Danville, where he was a teacher, deacon and elder. In addition to his work in his beloved congregation, he conducted church services at the Charleston Healthcare Center in Danville and participated in the prison ministry at the Northpoint Training Center.

Survivors include: three daughters, Christina (Jerry) Ruhland of California, Rita Griffin of Florida and Rebecca (Tim) Burke of Virginia; one sister, Elizabeth Hardin of Harrodsburg; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four sisters and two brothers.

A military graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 18, at the Ebenezer Church of Christ Cemetery, with Rob Kernodle officiating.

Honorary pallbearers are Matthew and Jack Ruhland; Samuel, Benjamin and William Griffin; Daniel Burke; and Layla and Dean Griffin.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ebenezer Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, C/O Jim Dunn, 1472 Warwick Rd., Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.