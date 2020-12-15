Sally Henry

Sally Woods Henry, 96, of Harrodsburg, widow of John E. Henry, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 12, 1924, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late James Rice and Minnie (Thompson) Woods.

She was a graduate of Nazareth School of Nursing and was a retired registered nurse, was a volunteer with the Red Cross Blood Bank and the James B. Haggin Auxiliary, was a former member of the D.A.R., and was a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.