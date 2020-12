Montia McKitric, 47, widow of Jason Vanover, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May, 22, 1973, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of Ralph McKitric Jr. and Martina Gayle McKitric.

She studied to be a registered nurse at Midway University, obtained her cosmetology license from Durham’s Beauty School and was a house assistant at Isaiah House Treatment Center.