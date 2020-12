Dixie M. Huffman, 92, widow of Hugh Leon Huffman, died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital in Harrodsburg.

Born Jan. 5, 1928, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Dewey Matherly and Ruby Graves Matherly.

She was a retired Mercer County school teacher, was retired from Shakertown, was a 1948 graduate of Midway College and a 1960 graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and a member of the Bruners Chapel Baptist Church.