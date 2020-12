Bill Cooper

Bill Cooper, 87, of Harrodsburg, husband of Ella Marie (Cornelius) Cooper, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home.

Born March 10, 1933, in Elk Valley, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Fred and Martha Ellen (Perkins) Cooper.

He was a retired tire recapper for Harrodsburg Wholesale Tire, was a US Army veteran and was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.