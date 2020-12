Beverly Baird

Beverly Grall Baird, 63, wife of Keith A. Baird, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from complications due to Alzheimer’s.

Born Feb. 12, 1957, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Henry J. Grall and Conchita (Brashear) Grall.

She was a 1975 Harrodsburg High School graduate and was a clinical psychologist in private practice in Downers Grove for many years.