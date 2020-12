WILLIAM ‘BILL’ ROBINSON

William Franklin “Bill” Robinson, 86, of Burgin, widower of Wilma (Watts) Robinson, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 1,1934, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Hugh Bronze and the late Lizzie (Cox) Robinson.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Funeral service will be held at Ransdell Funeral Chapel.