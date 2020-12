WILLIAM ‘BILL’ MCGLONE



William “Bill” McGlone, 76, of Harrodsburg, husband of Linda Bennett, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Sept. 13, 1944, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Henry and the late Margie (Carter) McGlone.

He was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and attended the Burgin Christian Church, was a cabinet maker and the owner and operator of McGlone Custom Cabinets.