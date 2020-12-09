SUE PERKINS

Shirley Sue Miller Perkins, 84, widow of Joe Allen Perkins, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at her home.

Born May 4, 1936, in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Doc and Marie Isenberg Miller.

She graduated from Alvaton High School in Warren County in 1954, earned her bachelor of science in education from Western Kentucky State College (WKU) in 1958, and earned her masters of arts in education from Eastern Kentucky University in 1974. During her years as an educator, she taught in Warren County, Shelby County, Estill County and retired at Harlow Elementary School in the Harrodsburg Independent School District. She was a member of Harrodsburg Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Survivors include: one son, Kevin Miller (Ann-Margret) Perkins, and a daughter-in-law, Cari Perkins (Kenny) Wade, all of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren, Jonathan Alexander (Erin) Perkins from Olathe, Kansas, Olivia Miller Perkins and John Preston Perkins, both of Harrodsburg; two great-grandchildren, Joseph Allen Perkins and Jonathan Thomas Perkins of Olathe, Kansas; and two brothers, David Miller of Georgetown, Indiana, and Roger (Sue) Miller in Bowling Green.

She was preceded in death by one son, Captain John Allen Perkins; three brothers, Jim Tom Miller, George Miller and Jack Miller; and two sisters, Juanita Meredith and Alicia Bowman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Harrodsburg Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at PO Box 96 Harrodsburg, KY 40330.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Paid Obit