GLEN PHILHOWER

Glen Vern Philhower, 62, of Danville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Hospital.

Born March 9, 1958, in Rochester, New York, he was the son of Clare Vern Philhower of Florida and the late Carol (Reed) Philhower.

He was an Army veteran and a commercial painter with Holt Painting Contractors.