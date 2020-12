ELSIE PINKSTON

Elsie Mae Pinkston, 95, widow of George W. Pinkston, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Feb. 14, 1925, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late C. B. and Mattie (Randolph) VanArsdall.

She was a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church and the VFW No. 6935 Ladies Auxillary, was a retired employee of Cricketeer Co. and was a loyal volunteer at the Christian Life Center.