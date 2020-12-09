Bechtel Signs With University Of Pikeville

Sam Warren

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Class of 2021 golfer Emily Bechtel has decided to attend the University of Pikeville, furthering her athletic career while working to earn the education necessary for a career in optometry.

Bechtel didn’t realize her ambition to play golf in college until her sophomore season of high school. During her early playing years, Bechtel says she was too hard on herself causing her to be upset at the game, but over time as her confidence grew and the results on the course began to come, she realized college golf was in her future.

Her career was highlighted by a personal record setting showing in the Region Four competition of her junior season. Bechtel took 88 strokes in the 2019 region championship, missing the state competition by just two strokes.

“Overall, my time as a Titan has given me confidence and a sense of determination to work hard on improving my game,” said Bechtel.

