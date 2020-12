Vicki D. Hardin Jones, 61, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at her home in Mercer County.

Born July 5, 1959, in Marion County, she was the daughter of Rita Hedgepeth Hardin and the late John Hardin.

She was a home health nurse, a graduate of Danville School of Nursing and was a member of the Cornishville Baptist Church.