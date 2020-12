PAUL SCHANK

Paul R. Schank, 81, of Harrodsburg, husband of Janet Thiel Schank, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born March 28, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Paul Martin and the late Adeline (Sevening) Schank.

He served in the United States Army, was a retired mining engineer and a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church.