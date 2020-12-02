Christmas Parade In Burgin On Dec. 5

Christmas Events In Mercer County

Get into the holiday spirit with the annual Christmas parade in Burgin scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. through Main Street.

“Santa Claus is coming to town with Mrs. Claus and they plan to ride through Main Street on their golf cart,” said Carol Bump, parade coordinator. “All groups are invited to participate. We welcome floats, church groups, fire departments, school teams/clubs, bands/musical groups, classic cars/hot rods, motorcycles, atv’s, pageant winners at all levels and all others wanting to participate.”

Bump said there would be cash prizes for first, second and third place floats. Winners will be selected by design and number of participants. Joining is free and the organizers ask participants call, email or Facebook message them to let them know.

“Let’s bring joy and make wonderful memories,” said Bump. “We would like to make this the biggest parade we can.”

Come a little early and participate in the chili cook off or cookie bake off events. Both are being held at the White house on Main starting at 3 p.m. with winners announced at 4 p.m.

“As a reminder, the parade and all Christmas activities will be outside. The health department has provided guidance,” said Katrina Sexton, co-host of the event. “Masks should be worn and social distancing applies for participants in all event activities and people along the parade route, as much as possible. Please be courteous as a community and enjoy the welcoming of the Christmas season,” said Sexton.

In addition to the activities, a toy drive, coat/clothing drive and food drive to help individuals/families and children in need in Mercer County will be held.

Contact Carol Bump at 859-612-9722 to be added to the parade list or for more details or visit the Burgin Christmas Parade Facebook page.

Mercer County Intermediate School is inviting businesses and individuals to participate in a holiday reverse parade on Saturday, Dec. 19, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The organizers are inviting any community business or organization to participate by creating their own display to be set up on school grounds. This could be anything from decorating the bed of a truck, to creating a stationary parade float, to setting up a display on the ground. The displays will be set up for one night only. Participants may begin setting up on Friday, Dec. 18, at 2:30 p.m.

To learn more, email Principal Kelly Odell at [email protected] or Assistant Principal Will Carlton at [email protected]