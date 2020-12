CATHY WORTHINGTON

Cathy L. Worthington, 63, of Harrodsburg, wife of Mike Worthington, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Sept. 11, 1957, in Versailles, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Helen Mae Robinson Lane.

She was a mobile librarian for the Mercer County Book Mobile and a member at Immanuel Baptist Church.