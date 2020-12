BUDDY ‘B.J.’ JAMISON

Buddy James “B.J.” Jamison, 88, widower of Maggie Slaughter Jamison, of Somerset, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

Born on May 16, 1932, in Somerset, he was the son of the late John Jamison and Grace Ingram Jamison.

He was employed at the Somerset Independent School System, was a member of Maple Street Baptist Church, a Mason and a member of the Ionic Lodge No. 65.