Restaurants And Bars May Apply For Relief Starting Nov. 30

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Restaurants and bars will be able to apply for aid starting Monday, Nov. 30.

The Kentucky state government is making $40 million in federal coronavirus relief funds available to restaurants and bars impacted by the statewide shutdown on in-person dining that began last Friday. The Team Kentucky Food and Beverage Relief Fund will make one-time awards for reimbursement of eligible expenses of up to $10,000 per restaurant or bar with a maximum of $20,000 to a business entity that operates multiple restaurants and bars that were required to close for on-site consumption. Gov. Andy Beshear announced the relief program at the same time he announced the executive order last week.

According to the state website, applications will be adjudicated on a first come, first served basis. Incomplete applications may be subject to denial. Fraudulent applications will be referred to law enforcement authorities.

Assistance will be paid as lump sum payment to the owners for all documented eligible expenses. The state anticipates payments will be dispensed no sooner than Tuesday, Dec. 8. Applications will close when funds are exhausted, or on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at midnight.

Eligibility

To qualify, businesses with less than 50-percent of their sales via drive-thrus will be eligible. Applicants may not be owned by a publicly traded company and are required to remain in compliance with all public health orders. They must supply and maintain documentation demonstrating that the award was spent on permissible uses for a period of five years. Applicants that do not comply with the terms of the program may be required to return the award.

According to the state, the award is a grant, not a loan, and it may be considered taxable income. Awardees will receive a 1099 statement regarding any award received.

Applicants must have a valid email address to submit an application. To learn more or to apply, visit https://teamkyfbrf.ky.gov.