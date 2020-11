TIMOTHY ROBBINS

Timothy D. Robbins, 54, husband of Christi Robbins, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.

Born May 31, 1966, in Carrollton, he was the son of the late Tim Elliott and Linda Kinmon.

He co-owned a construction business and was a member of the Future Farmers of America at Carroll County High School.