SISTER ROSEMARY KEOUGH

Sister Rosemary Keough, 81, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health.

Born Dec. 11, 1938, in Auburn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Keough.

Her former religious name was Sister Thomas Catherine. She was a teacher at St. Andrew School and Harrodsburg High School (1959-62) and served in Nebraska, New Mexico and Chile.