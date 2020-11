SISTER DIANE PAYNE

Sister Diane Marie Payne, 75, an Ursuline Sister of Mount Saint Joseph, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Mount Saint Joseph.

Born July 9, 1945, in Glennonville, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late James and Anna Payne.

She was a teacher at St. Andrew School, Harrodsburg High School (1973-82) and served in Kentucky and in Alabama.