MYRNA BURKE

Myrna R. Burke, 83, widow of Randy Burke, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

Born Sept. 11, 1937, in Washington Courthouse, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Ormand and Louise Ray Ridley.

She was the owner of Kwik-Set Fasteners, a family owned and operated business. Myrna was an extremely hard worker, dedicated to her family, employees and business.

She will be lovingly remembered by: her children, Richard (Cheryl) Maher of Danville, Louise (Joseph) Moore of Lexington, Steve (Kelly) Burke of Harrodsburg and Tammy Burke of Lexington; brothers Donnie Ridley of Harrodsburg and James (Margaret) Ridley of Arkansas; grandchildren Nicole (Cord) Hobgood, Chase (Kelsey) Clevenger, Jordan (Erin) Maher, Jasmin Maher, Alyson (Chris) Rogers, Erika Burke, Randi Burke, Justin (Amanda) Allen, Whitney Allen, Summer Burke, Savanah Burke, Josh Moore, Joseph Moore, Julie Brown and Matthew Moore; and great-grandchildren Landry Hobgood, Beau Hobgood, Oliver Turner, Wyatt Allen, Austin Allen, Jacob Allen, Joey Moore, Brody Moore, Adley Brown and Everley Brown.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Burke.

Private services will be held.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.

