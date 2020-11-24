Mercer Families Celebrate A Different Kind Of Thanksgiving

COVID-19 Force Families To Forego Large Gatherings

This year has seen the cancelation of most events, including holiday celebrations. Thanksgiving is no exception. Due to the rising cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear limited gatherings to eight people and only two families. Meeting the guidelines will mean sacrificing tradition for many families.

Rosalind Turner’s family will be one of those sacrificing tradition for safety this year.

“This year will be dramatically different from Thanksgivings in the past. It will be a much smaller celebration. Since March, the health pandemic has made it necessary for all big Turner holiday gatherings (and reunions) to be canceled and it will be the same for Thanksgiving 2020,” said Turner. “This year, I will spend the holiday with my parents. Relatives and friends will not fill the house, but there will be good food and, most importantly, lots of love.”

