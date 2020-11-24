JOE PRESTON

Claude Raymond “Joe” Preston Jr., 73, husband of Ann Lewis (Brown) Preston, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 21, 1947, in Eliot, Maine, he was the son of the late Claude Raymond and Alberta Helene (Levitt) Preston Sr.

He was a graduate of Portsmouth High School in New Hampshire, obtained an associate degree from the Las Vegas Culinary School and helped start the Lincoln Cuisine in Lexington.