GEORGIE “SISSY” SHERROW

Georgie Ann “Sissy” Sherrow, 80, of Harrodsburg, wife of Granville Sherrow, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at her home.

Born Aug. 18, 1940, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late William Andy and Margaret Champion Carey.

She was a retired hair stylist.