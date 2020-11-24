ADA BALL By Harrodsburg Herald | November 24, 2020 | 0 ADA BALL ADA BALL Ada Virginia Ball, 99, widow of Herbert M. Ball, of Blue Ash, Ohio, died Nov. 5, 2020. Born in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Florence Boyd and the late Ezra and Bertha Boyd. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts TIMOTHY ROBBINS November 24, 2020 | No Comments » SISTER DIANE PAYNE November 24, 2020 | No Comments » GEORGIE “SISSY” SHERROW November 24, 2020 | No Comments » HELEN LONG November 24, 2020 | No Comments » ANN MARGARET LOGUE November 24, 2020 | No Comments »