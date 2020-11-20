Save A Life And Find Out If You Have Been Exposed To The Coronavirus

The Kentucky Blood Center is testing donations for COVID-19 antibodies, giving donors the opportunity to help a neighbor battling COVID-19.

The Kentucky Blood Center is holding a blood drive on Friday, Dec. 4, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

Because donations are kept local, plasma derived from donations that test positive for the COVID-19 antibody could be designated as convalescent plasma and used to treat patients fighting COVID-19 in the area. In addition, those with positive test results may be contacted regarding future convalescent plasma donations.

Donors will also receive a limited-edition winter hat. All donors will be entered to win a $50 Walmart gift card.

Blood donors must be 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found by clicking here.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

The Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in the commonwealth. They provides services in 90 Kentucky counties with donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Pikeville and Somerset.