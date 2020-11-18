Lady Titans Complete Volleyball Season Despite Pandemic

Brinkley Prewitt

The Mercer County Lady Titans volleyball team ended their season after making it to the semifinals of the 12th region tournament.

Mercer beat East Jessamine 3-1 to make it to the 46th district championship where they came up short against eventual state semifinalist West Jessamine. As district runners-up, the Titans headed to region play where they defeated the Danville Admirals 3-1 in the first round of region play.

Mercer played without a key player, Jai Piazza, in their region tournament games due to COVID quarantining, but still made it to the semis of the 12th region tournament. Mercer ended their season with a win-loss record of 6-12.

