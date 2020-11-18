JOYCE WARREN

Joyce Adele Warren passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Hoover, Alabama at the age of 81.

Joyce was born on Dec. 18, 1938, to Arthur Lapsley Ransdell and Ada Marie Crossfield Ransdell in Mercer County.

Joyce married Robert Ellis Warren on Sept. 12, 1958, in Winchester. They were married 52 years. He preceded her on Dec. 12, 2010.

Joyce retired from Fox Creek RECC. She was a member of the Mercer County Church of Christ. She was an avid Bible student, Bible teacher, loved to sing, loved to read and always hospitable.

She is survived by her sons, Keith Warren and wife Patti of Atwood of Oklahoma; John Todd Warren and wife Kim of Mercer County and her daughter, Susan McKee and husband David of Hoover of Alabama. She is survived by two sisters, Eunice Peyton of Mercer County Kentucky and Jackie White and husband Jim of Scott County. She is survived by her grandchildren Ashley, Amanda, Emily, Olivia, Erin, John Morgan and Samuel. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sibling Ann Florence and her grandson, Evan Hardison.

There will be a graveside funeral service at Ebenezer Church of Christ in Salvisa, beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 14.

