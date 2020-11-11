Mercer Reels In A Top 12 Finish

The Mercer County bass fishing team traveled to Conley Bottom Saturday, Nov. 7 to compete in a tournament hosted by Boyle County.

Mason Cheek and Gabe Blair weighed in one largemouth bass that weighed 2.83 pounds, to finish in 12th place. They pulled themselves back after two really rough tournaments.

Their boat captain Chris Blair said “both boys fished really hard.”

The other two Mercer boats were fished by Tyler Middleton with his boat captain Ryan Blevins and Ty Harmon with his boat captain Jerad Carrier.

