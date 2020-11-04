Make A Big Economic Impact By Shopping Small

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

Small Business Saturday is celebrated as a way to remind shoppers to support their local businesses. Set for Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, the event is scheduled between black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“There will be a kick off at The Harrodsburg Herald where we will have a socially distanced Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and other characters available for a free photo opportunity on a back drop,” said Jill Cutler, executive director of the Mercer Chamber of Commerce. “There will be no lap available this year but there will be a drop box for letters to Santa.”

Small Business Saturday was started by American Express in 2010 and by 2016 it was estimated that 112 million shoppers participated, according to the Shop Small website.

For every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community, according to statistics shared on the American Express website.

“Of all years, this year we really feel the need to emphasize the small businesses of Mercer County. Many know that the holiday season is often the make or break time of year for business profits,” said Cutler. “We want to make an extra big effort to shop small and local this year since these are the very businesses that were shut down, reduced and severely affected during the pandemic.”

Many local businesses have already signed up to participate in the Shop Small event including: The Harrodsburg Herald, 101 Business Solutions, Hey Gorgeous Boutique, Shaker Village Shops, Tim Murphy’s Salon, Mosley’s S & K, Charmed, The Old Bus Station, CC Auto, Thompson’s Pharmacy, Casa Grande, Rock Haven Enterprises, Triple Crown Wine and Spirits, Custom Promotional Products, Commonwealth Animal Hospital, Bright Leaf Golf Course, Black Watch Alpacas, Back Porch Treasures, C &T Market, 3R Bio Feedback, Harrodsburg Historical Society and Glengary Vintage Memories, Antiques and Barn.

“Many more businesses will be added as the date gets closer. Be sure to check our Facebook page for the latest listings,” said Cutler.

For more information visit www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small or the Mercer Chamber of Commerce page at www.mercerchamber.com.